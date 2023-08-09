Study: Adaptive WiFi key to ensuring high QoE

Network services and consumer experience pioneer Plume has issued its latest Plume IQ report for July 2023, revealing Plume’s Quality of Experience (QoE) scores have remained consistently high, despite rising WiFi load, congestion and interference.

Over the last three months, Plume IQ has highlighted a growing QoE risk for home networks globally by analysing Plume Cloud data from H2 2021 and H2 2022. In April, Plume reported that data consumption was up by a minimum of 16 per cent each day – an average daily increase of 21 per cent when taken across the whole week. In May, Plume revealed that the average number of neighbouring WiFi networks – the number of other networks that each Plume home network can see – had increased by 11 per cent, with nearly 29 WiFi networks competing for the same air space in each home. In June, Plume showed that the number of critical WiFi optimisations that its adaptive WiFi performed had risen by 21 per cent per home.

Despite the disruptive potential of rising load, congestion, and interference, Plume’s QoE scores have increased by 1.2 per cent over the study period. Plume adaptive WiFi algorithms have smoothed-out potential impacts and maintained constant throughput to keep QoE scores and device experiences close to perfect.