Research: 53% school leavers want to work in film & TV

As millions of students receive their A-level results this week, research shows that although over half of school leavers (53 per cent) are interested in pursuing a career in the TV and film industry, only 18 per cent believe it is realistic for them.

Amidst a blockbuster summer of film, and Barbie fever taking the UK by storm, the research, conducted by AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians), reveals that despite financing, running to schedule and budget being key parts of any production process, two thirds (67 per cent) of school leavers think the only career opportunities are acting and creative roles. Just 4 per cent think finance skills are essential within the industry and 5 per cent think marketing and sales skills are.

Yet the appetite for off-screen roles is high, with 59 per cent of school leavers interested in knowing about behind the scenes of films.

For young Brits, the opportunity to be involved in the industry is tantalisingly close. Many film franchises and blockbusters have been filmed in the UK including the latest Barbie film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and the new Wonka movie due for release in December. Last year, a record £6.27 billion was spent on film and high-end television production in the UK, giving 122,000 people a job.

However, nearly three quarters (71 per cent) of school leavers think the film and TV sector is too difficult to get into unless you’re well connected or know someone.

Furthermore, the research shines a light on the fact that school leavers are simply unaware of the variety of opportunities a career in accounting offers, with 68 per cent believing careers involving finance skills are boring.

Sarah Beale, CEO at AAT, said: “Accounting jobs aren’t just in accounting firms. Every business needs to have an accounting function including film, fashion, sport, music, and marketing. There is a huge variety of sectors that accountancy professionals can work in, that offer exciting career paths and open a world of opportunity to young people.”

Millions of school leavers simply aren’t getting the counsel they need to make knowledgeable career decisions; in fact, just under half (49 per cent) say they have received good advice and guidance in how to best pursue a career in the sector they would most like to get into.

Beale added: “It’s worrying that so many school leavers don’t feel they are getting the advice needed to help them make informed career decisions; especially at a time when many are keen to explore alternative routes to university and avoid hefty sums of debt. The forecast average debt among the cohort of university students who started their course in 2022/23 is £45,600 by the time they finish. Given squeezed family purses, it’s not surprising that 41 per cent of UK adults think school leavers should combine ‘learning while earning’ and still enjoy a prosperous and successful career. I started off as the equivalent of an AAT apprentice myself and know first-hand how our range of courses, qualifications and apprenticeships enable school leavers to start the next stage of their lives on a secure financial footing.”

Many young Brits are already gaining skills and a passion for film, with 51 per cent enjoying filming and creating their own content for social media and 40 per cent are their family and friends go-to person for film recommendations.