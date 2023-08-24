TiVo IPTV platform expands into EMEA

Entertainment technologist TiVo, which has been offering its IPTV Platform to pay-TV operators and telcos across North and Latin America for nearly five years, is now extending its reach to include EMEA.

TiVo’s IPTV Platform is an end-to-end solution which seamlessly integrates secure real-time content delivery with highly personalised user experiences. This expansion is aimed at empowering operators efficiently to deliver cutting-edge video services, enhancing the end-user experience and driving increased customer engagement.

The IPTV market has seen tremendous growth over the last few years as operators look to expand their offerings and improve customer retention. According to a report from Reportlinker, the global IPTV market is expected to be $83.8 billion (€77.5bn) by 2030, a CAGR of 5.8 per cent. Furthermore, in EMEA specifically, IPTV’s share of revenue is projected to hit 39.3 per cent by 2030, according to Omdia Research.

According to TiVo, its IPTV platform enables broadband and cable operators to deliver a next-gen video service cost-efficiently while offering competitive features and the opportunity to roll out new video strategies. Operators can build their service which provides access to linear channels and streaming apps.

The TiVo IPTV Platform, which recently added an additional 150K subscribers in Q2 2023, is a complete end-to-end solution that integrates secure real-time content delivery and delivers rich, hyper-personalised user experiences, getting consumers to the content they love faster than ever before.

According to TiVo, the IPTV Platform provides:

Cutting-edge universal experiences across devices with OS- and device-agnostic, extending engagement to every screen in the home.

A visually stunning user interface including a robust personalisation engine (based on time, day and behaviours) and seamless integration of linear, VoD, OTT and FAST/AVoD content.

A simplified end-to-end platform delivery model giving operators flexibility and ease of transition to the TiVo IPTV Platform.

Futureproofing with cloud-based TiVo Service for simple integration, flexible deployments and scalability to power the best end-to-end experiences.

Monetisation of experiences with TiVo+ FAST/AVoD and Sponsored Discovery, opening up additional revenue streams across new and existing customer segments.

TiVo shares its expertise in the field by delivering its long-time Video Trends Report, which has traditionally been published in the North American region. At IBC 2023 in Amsterdam, operators and content providers will have access to the inaugural UK Video Trends Report.

Findings in the upcoming report point to significant opportunities for operators to help audiences with content discovery and much more. UK consumers use an average of six video services and more than two-thirds report going into more than one app or video source in a typical viewing session.

Additionally, 67 per cent of respondents find it at least a little annoying when having to go through multiple apps before picking something to watch. In terms of where UK consumers spend their money, 57 per cent have a pay-TV subscription and 42 per cent use AVoD services.

TiVo says the expansion of its IPTV platform in EMEA builds on its long-standing activities across the region, providing content discovery solutions to broadband, cable and telco companies.

TiVo will be showcasing its IPTV Platform, as well as other services that connect the entertainment ecosystem from the living room to the car, at IBC 2023.