Apple’s Scorsese flick to premiere in cinemas

Apple Original Films has announced that Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon, will open debut in theaters around the world, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, on October 20th.

Following its global theatrical run, the film will debut on Apple TV+. Starring a cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, the film premiered earlier this year at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with broad critical acclaim.

The theatrical release of Killers of the Flower Moon will also include IMAX theatres, for which the film will be digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Remastering) technology.

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.