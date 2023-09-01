Attenborough returns for Planet Earth III

BBC Studios Natural History Unit has confirmed that Sir David Attenborough will present Planet Earth III, the third instalment of the landmark wildlife series.

Mike Gunton, Executive Producer, commented: “Planet Earth wouldn’t be Planet Earth without David, so I’m delighted he is presenting the third series. As ever, he has brought his huge enthusiasm and wisdom, has been encouraging about our new perspective and has, I know, really enjoyed seeing the extraordinary new wonders brought to the screen. The opening of the series with David was filmed in the beautiful British countryside in exactly the location where Charles Darwin used to walk whilst thinking-over his Earth-shaking ideas about evolution. It seemed the perfect place for David to introduce Planet Earth III and remind us of both the wonders and the fragility of our planet […] and for him, of course, the sun shined under blue skies one of the only days it did all summer.”

Planet Earth III, an 8×60’ series made by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, co-produced by BBC America and The Open University. It will air on BBC One later this year.