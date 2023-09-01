Netflix orders Gilgo Beach serial killer docuseries

Netflix has ordered a three-part documentary series from Story Syndicate which will explore the multi-decade quest to bring justice to the families and multiple victims of the mysterious Gilgo Beach serial killer. The case has been cold for 13 years until a suspect was arrested in July 2023, and continues to unfold in real time.

The series, directed by Liz Garbus, will foreground the stories of the victims’ lives, with access to their families, and examine the history of the police investigation and recent breakthroughs that led to the identification of Rex Heuermann, who had been hiding in suburban Long Island in plain sight.

Garbus also directed the 2020 narrative film Lost Girls for Netflix, which shone a light on the Gilgo Beach case and the stories of the missing women.

Garbus commented: “With the arrest of suspect Rex Heuermann on July 13th of this year, a new chapter began in the decades old investigation of the missing and murdered women found in Gilgo Beach and beyond. And yet, just as some questions start being answered, new ones emerge. I am incredibly passionate about this story and am grateful to Netflix for supporting the continuation of my work in remembering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes and also Shannan Gilbert, whose disappearance led to the discovery of the Gilgo Beach victims, and the other potentially connected cases.”