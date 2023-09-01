Telemor, SES expand partnership

Telemor, the mobile operator in Timor-Leste, and SES have announced the renewal of their eight-year partnership which involves enabling Telemor to deliver upgraded mobile connectivity to residents and businesses in Timor-Leste.

Under the new agreement, Telemor will increase its service uptake on SES’s O3b constellation operating in medium earth orbit (MEO). Partners since 2015, Telemor has been leveraging O3b’s combination of high throughput and low latency to deliver mobile data services to its subscribers in the country.

With mobile phone subscriptions in Timor-Leste reported at 106.5 per 100 people in 2023, Telemor will continue matching users’ increasing needs for more bandwidth and level up the connectivity experience to serve up to 1.4 million consumers as well as businesses. Subscribers will be able to seamlessly experience video applications and voice communications whether from ultra-connected urban areas or remote villages. In particular, the service uptake will enable uninterrupted access to data-hungry online services delivered through various Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) to serve large volumes of daily online requests from subscribers.

“The expanded partnership marks a major milestone in our eight-year partnership with Telemor to deliver a game-changing internet experience to businesses and residents,” said Harsh Verma, Vice President, Enterprise & Cloud in Asia at SES. “As Timor-Leste looks to accelerate digital inclusion and offer adequate speed and qualitative connectivity, we at SES are thrilled to see how much high-performance, low-latency, satellite-enabled connectivity will bring online services closer to the East Timorese population.”

“For the last couple of years, we have been cementing our position as the leading operator with the highest number of subscriptions in Timor-Leste and are committed to delivering the superior internet experience needed by our subscribers. Living by the slogan ‘Telemor – Hetan diak liu (Deliver better life)’, we remain committed to our mission to bring the best services as well as the latest and most integrated technology to serve the Timorese. We are glad to continue partnering with SES to make reliable, high-speed connectivity a reality, especially for remote locations where connectivity opens up new digitally-enabled economic opportunities that would otherwise be inaccessible,” added Brian Tran Van Bang, CEO at Viettel Timor Unipessoal Lda.