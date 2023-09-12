Green Streams hires industry leaders to drive business in Africa, APAC

OTT SaaS Platform provider Green Streams has strengthened its senior leadership team in taking on board two highly experienced professionals with a proven track record in the telecommunications and TV industry. Khushvant Kundi (former VP at Synmamedia and Ericsson) and Mounir Djouaher (former CEO Algérie Télécom) will bring in their vast expertise to drive and further accelerate the expansion of Green Streams into APAC as well as African markets.

This move is part of Green Streams’ strategy to offer network operators worldwide a highly modular, integration friendly SaaS platform to manage all aspects of their TV & Entertainment product easily and cost effectively.

The Green Streams platform gives operators one tool and one console to manage their business and product logic, monetisation and upselling, content and UX management as well as personalisation, discovery and highly advanced monitoring and analytics dashboards. This results in much shorter time to market for new products and features as well as significant cost savings for operators.

Green Streams will be showcasing their entire platform and product live at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam in Hall 5 (Stand D.61).

“We are very happy to welcome these two industry thought leaders to the Green Streams team”, says Gernot Jaeger, CEO and co-founder of Green Streams. “With their expertise, their track record and their exceptional drive to deliver solutions that help operators achieve their business goals, they will contribute significantly to making us an even better partner for operators and to continuing our international growth.”

Khushvant Kundi joins as VP Sales Asia Pacific

Khush has over 15 years of experience working with some of the largest media companies and service providers in the world. He has worked with several major technology vendors in the Media & Entertainment space, taking on roles in solution consulting, business development, operations and sales. This includes VP level roles at Synamedia, Ericsson and MediaKind.

Khush brings extensive knowledge of the media ecosystem including platforms, security, video pipeline, CDN’s, content management, advertising and more and has led businesses and teams across Asia for the majority of his career.

Based in New Zealand and Singapore, Khush will spearhead the expansion of Green Streams’ groundbreaking OTT business logic, product logic and content management platform into the Asian and Pacific markets.

Mounir Djouaher joins as VP Sales Africa

Mounir has over 20 years’ experience in management, business development and strategic business consulting. He has held senior positions in telecommunications and management consulting. Most recently, he was CEO at Algérie Télécom, managing a team of over 20,000 employees in the development of the national network infrastructure and internet services.

In addition, he participated in the development of strategies for the telecommunications sector from 2023 to 2027. Prior to this, was CEO of a management consulting firm.

With his deep understanding of the requirements of network operators in the African markets, Mounir will lead Green Streams’ accelerated expansion in Africa from his base in Algeria.