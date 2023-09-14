Accedo, Ateme transform in-stadium experiences with AWS

Accedo and Ateme, have teamed up to deliver next-generation in-stadium and venue experiences for live sporting events with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The solution, deployed on AWS Wavelength, combines Ateme’s 5G Media Streaming solution and Accedo Xtend to deliver an immersive in-stadium experience over 5G.

Mitigating the problem of network saturation often found in stadiums, the solution allows fans to interact with a uniquely branded XR fan interface overlaying virtual live statistics, gamifications, and social experiences. Existing services can simply be extended to include immersive offerings and expanded to any XR platform — including mobile AR, AR glasses, and MR/VR headsets — to increase fan engagement, reach new audiences and unlock additional revenue streams.

Ateme’s 5G Media Streaming solution offers a sustainable and cost-effective way to deliver a high Quality of Experience while providing a robust platform for monetisation. It encompasses audience-aware streaming, just-in-time packaging, an elastic CDN, 5G-Broadcast/5G Multicast-Broadcast technology support and targeted advertising. The solution is tailored for high-density content distribution stadium conditions and can be used to distribute content over mobile operator or terrestrial TV broadcaster infrastructures.

Accedo’s partnership with Ateme will include a consultancy service to work through business cases and go-to-market strategies since venues, with various goals, will require flexible and scalable solutions to fit into existing systems, partners and plans.

Williams Tovar, 5G Media Streaming Solutions Director at Ateme, commented: “Younger generations are highly connected and excited about gaming and interactivity. Stadiums and sports organisations must adapt to attract and retain them. However, there is still the issue of stadium connectivity limitations. We are excited to combine our high-quality video and high-density streaming distribution capabilities running on AWS Wavelength’s flexible and scalable 5G MEC with Accedo’s premium user experience and XR expertise. This collaboration unlocks an innovative way for spectators in stadiums to engage with their favourite sports teams.”

Rory Renwick, Strategy & Business Development, Accedo, added: “We all know that the in-home experience has improved dramatically over the last 20 years. With Ateme solving the connectivity issue, we have been able to bring the at-home experience to the stadium and provide fans with all the features they might want to enjoy at the game. This will allow fans to watch replays from multiple angles, sponsors to interact with fans in more engaging ways and venues to not only get to know their fans better but find new ways to drive revenues.”