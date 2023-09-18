Advanced Television

Amagi announces partnership with Tellyo

September 18, 2023

In a significant move to bolster its digital video capabilities, Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS solutions for broadcast and connected TV, has announced a strategic partnership with Tellyo, renowned for its real-time live cloud remote production, clipping/editing, and social sharing platform. This collaboration is set to enhance the live video streaming and editing experience for broadcasters worldwide.

Baskar Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder, Amagi, commented on the partnership, saying: “Amagi has always been at the forefront of innovation in cloud broadcast technology. Our collaboration with Tellyo represents a leap forward in providing our customers with cutting-edge cloud-based production control and social sharing video tools. Together, we’re reimagining the boundaries of live video production.”

The CEO of Tellyo, Richard Collins, echoed the sentiment, stating: “Tellyo’s primary goal has always been to empower broadcasters with seamless video production and distribution capabilities. Our strategic partnership with Amagi is a testament to this vision, and we’re excited about the unparalleled value this will bring to our shared customer base.”

This integration aims to empower broadcasters with a suite of tools that simplify video clipping, editing, and sharing, especially during live events. By combining Amagi’s robust cloud-based broadcast playout infrastructure with Tellyo’s efficient video toolset, sports and news broadcasters can expect a more streamlined and enhanced workflow, adapting swiftly to the fast-paced digital age.

Customer integrations are expected to roll out in the 4th quarter of 2023, with a series of webinars and training sessions planned to help users transition smoothly. Amagi and Tellyo will provide live integrated demos at IBC2023 at the Amagi Stand #5.A81.

Related posts:

  1. Tellyo joins the SRT Alliance
  2. Amagi announces partnership With TCL
  3. Indian Super League chooses Tellyo
  4. LiveU, Grabyo cloud partnership
  5. Amagi to showcase integration with Singular.live at NAB

Categories: Articles, OTT

Tags: , ,