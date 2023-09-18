Amagi announces partnership with Tellyo

In a significant move to bolster its digital video capabilities, Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS solutions for broadcast and connected TV, has announced a strategic partnership with Tellyo, renowned for its real-time live cloud remote production, clipping/editing, and social sharing platform. This collaboration is set to enhance the live video streaming and editing experience for broadcasters worldwide.

Baskar Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder, Amagi, commented on the partnership, saying: “Amagi has always been at the forefront of innovation in cloud broadcast technology. Our collaboration with Tellyo represents a leap forward in providing our customers with cutting-edge cloud-based production control and social sharing video tools. Together, we’re reimagining the boundaries of live video production.”

The CEO of Tellyo, Richard Collins, echoed the sentiment, stating: “Tellyo’s primary goal has always been to empower broadcasters with seamless video production and distribution capabilities. Our strategic partnership with Amagi is a testament to this vision, and we’re excited about the unparalleled value this will bring to our shared customer base.”

This integration aims to empower broadcasters with a suite of tools that simplify video clipping, editing, and sharing, especially during live events. By combining Amagi’s robust cloud-based broadcast playout infrastructure with Tellyo’s efficient video toolset, sports and news broadcasters can expect a more streamlined and enhanced workflow, adapting swiftly to the fast-paced digital age.

Customer integrations are expected to roll out in the 4th quarter of 2023, with a series of webinars and training sessions planned to help users transition smoothly. Amagi and Tellyo will provide live integrated demos at IBC2023 at the Amagi Stand #5.A81.