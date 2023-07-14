Amagi announces partnership With TCL

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced it has been selected by TCL, one of the world’s best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, to support its new streaming options for TCL TV users in the US Simplifying and accelerating the addition of channels to the platform, Amagi will help TCL expand its reach across North America.

“TCL takes great pride in our innovation, vertical integration, and valuable relationships with partners like Amagi as those are the keys to our success. As a top two best-selling TV brand in the US for four consecutive years, we have achieved our goal to become one of the most popular electronics brands in the country, but we won’t stop there,” said Mark Zhang, President, TCL North America. “By always listening to what our users value, we know that consumers demand more entertainment options, so we’re thrilled to elevate our award-winning product’s content library with Amagi’s services.”

TCL is benefitting from Amagi CONNECT, the global end-to-end Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) marketplace; the Amagi THUNDERSTORM server-side dynamic ad insertion platform; the Amagi ADS PLUS premium CTV advertising marketplace; and the delivery of VoD content all combine to support OTT channels on TCL devices. Channels can be delivered via direct agreements already in place with content partners, with Amagi managing server-side ad insertion (SSAI), content delivery networks (CDNs), and actual delivery. Or, through Amagi CONNECT, TCL can request and launch multiple channels without needing a direct agreement with each content partner. Reducing the need for external legal and onboarding resources, Amagi CONNECT has lowered the cost and complexity of launching upward of 100 channels on the platform. Amagi ADS PLUS will represent the advertising inventory exclusively for all Amagi CONNECT channels delivered via the partnership.

“With continued innovation and leadership, and Amagi as a trusted technology partner, TCL is launching a broader range of content channels with unprecedented speed and agility for its new high-performance smart TVs,” said Haohong Wang, General Manager, TCL Research America. “Key relationships with technology partners such as Amagi ensure that we’re delivering world-class products and experiences. The company’s cutting-edge solutions have streamlined our operations and enabled us to bring an extensive range of high-quality programming to viewers more efficiently than ever.”

“We’re proud to partner with TCL once again to support the brand’s streaming capabilities reach its full potential,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. “This is an important new partnership for Amagi, and we look forward to seeing it grow along with the launch and success of the improved TCL platform.”

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution, and monetization. Amagi’s global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cineverse, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade, The Roku Channel and Vice Media, among others.