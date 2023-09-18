MPs extend production inquiry

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons has extended the deadline for submissions to its inquiry examining the current challenges faced by the British film and high-end television.

Contributions can now be submitted until Wednesday October 18th.

“We’ve had such an incredible response to our inquiry and we want to hear from everyone who wants to take part,” said Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the CMS Committee. “We know that film is part of our global superpower, we are amazing at it and we want to make sure we continue to fire on all our cylinders as we move into the future.

“Whether you are a new operator and behind the camera or whether you’ve been in front of the camera for many decades, whether you run an independent film company or whether you’re a whizzy visual effects technician, we want to hear from you as part of our inquiry.”

The Committee is inviting written submissions on the following areas:

How attractive is the UK as a global destination for the production of film and high-end television?

What are the barriers to maintaining and increasing overseas investment in the sector?

What are the benefits and challenges of overseas investment for the UK’s film-making capacity?

What are the current challenges facing the UK’s independent film production sector?

What is the demand for and capacity for production of films with a clear British identity?

Are the nations and regions of the UK adequately represented and supported in the production of British films?

What more can be done to incentivise film and high-end television production in the UK?

Are the current funding routes, tax credits and governance for the industry fit for purpose?

What are the issues facing the UK’s film exhibition sector?

What more can be done to protect and promote the UK’s screen heritage?

What can the industry and Government do to ensure British film and high-end television can adapt for the future?