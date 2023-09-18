Netflix, SK Broadband settle legal disputes

Streaming service Netflix and South Korean ISP SK Broadband have agreed to settle legal disputes dating back some three years relating to the streamer’s payment for network usage in the country.

As part of the settlement, Netflix, SK Broadband and its parent SK Telecom have agreed a strategic partnership to provide entertainment experiences to customers.

“Moving forward, SK Broadband and Netflix will end all disputes with the signing of today’s partnership, and collaborate as partners for the future,” they said in a joint statement.

The partnership will also see the two companies explore opportunities to leverage their artificial intelligence technologies with Netflix.