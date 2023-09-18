The Twits movie coming to Netflix

Following its acquisition of The Roald Dahl Story Company in September 2021, Netflix has announced it will release an animated adaptation of The Twits, written and directed by Phil Johnston, in 2025.

The Twits marks the first screen adaptation based of the Roald Dahl book of the same name, which has been translated into 41 languages and sold 16 million copies worldwide since its release in 1980.

Johnson, who directed Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, commented: “I’ve always been attracted to reprehensible characters. I don’t know what this says about me, and I really don’t want to look into it. Point is, The Twits was my favourite book when I was a kid. I love the Twits and their terrible tricks. I love that they lack self-awareness and personal hygiene and any inkling of human decency. And I love this movie because it reminds us that twits like the Twits, whose default emotions are anger and vengeance, can’t be allowed to win in our world.”

The Twits will be Netflix’s first animated release in a line-up of adaptations of iconic Dahl stories, which also includes Wes Anderson’s upcoming live-action short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, as well as an animated Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

