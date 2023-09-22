UK’s Zegona eyes Vodafone Spain

British telco investment company Zegona is negotiating with Vodafone of the acquisition of Vodafone Spain in an operation valued at over €5 billion.



A possible deal would be subject to agreement on final terms and funding as well as a due diligence.



According to Expansion, Zegona was seeking financing for a bid for all or 50 per cent of the Spanish division, which is currently undergoing a structural change.



It is not the first time that Zegona has made a play into Spain. In 2015 it bought northern Spanish cable company Telecable. In 2017, it sold it to Euskaltel taking a stake in the new group that was finally sold to MásMóvil for €2 billion in 2021.