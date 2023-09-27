Hollywood writers agree to end strike
After nearly five months, Hollywood writers ended their strike.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said in a statement: “The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new three-year Minimum Basic Agreement. On September 26th, the Negotiating Committee, the WGAW Board and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement. It will now go to both guilds’ memberships for a ratification vote. Eligible voters will be able to vote from October 2nd through October 9th, and will receive ballot and ratification materials when the vote opens.”
“The WGAW Board and WGAE Council also voted to lift the restraining order and end the strike as of 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on Wednesday, September 27th. This allows writers to return to work during the ratification process, but does not affect the membership’s right to make a final determination on contract approval,” the statement added.
A separate dispute involves actors, who are also on strike. The deal could provide a path forward to resolve their strike, as the WGA agreement addresses concerns similar.
The writers’ walkout began on May 2nd, which members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) joined on July 13th, making it the longest strike to affect Hollywood in decades. They were striking in a row over pay and the use of AI in the industry.
It has cost the US economy around $5 billion according to an estimate from Milken Institute economist Kevin Klowden reported by the BBC.