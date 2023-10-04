Study: 43% of countries left behind in e-infrastructure

With global internet user growth beginning to stagnate, 52 out of 121 countries worldwide have poor electronic infrastructure according to Surfshark’s analysis. Countries with low e-infrastructure also tend to have very low wealth. Their average GDP per capita (€4.1k) is almost 8 times lower than in countries with good e-infrastructure (€31.1k).

Other key findings include:

96 per cent of analysed African countries fall within the ‘poor e-infrastructure’ category. Only one of the analysed African countries — Kenya — has higher-than-average e-infrastructure. Kenya also has a low GDP per capita (€2k), proving that wealth of a country is not the only factor driving e-infrastructure development.

The majority of European countries enjoy a well-developed electronic infrastructure. Only 13 per cent of the continent’s countries there rank lower than average: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Moldova and North Macedonia.