Law&Crime Network acquired by Jellysmack

Jellysmack, a company specialising in social video creation, optimisation and distribution, has announced the acquisition of the Law&Crime Network, the multi-platform legal and true crime video network and production company that includes streaming and cable television programming, founded by egal analyst and television host Dan Abrams.

Law&Crime’s YouTube is the #1 channel for live trial footage and other true crime-related content amassing more than 3 billion views and over 5 million subscribers since launching in 2015. Law&Crime has become the top multi-platform news outlet for legal stories, trials and true crime programming.

Jellysmack says this strategic acquisition represents its commitment to diversify its digital content offerings and strengthen the company’s growing YouTube portfolio.

“This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide high-quality content that resonates with global audiences across platforms,” said Sean Atkins, Jellysmack President. “Dan Abrams’ expertise and his network’s impressive track record in legal and true crime storytelling make it a perfect fit for Jellysmack and creates exciting new synergies and opportunities for our creators.”

Abrams (pictured) added: “I’m excited to join forces with a team that has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in maximising the reach and impact of digital content. Together, we can take the Law&Crime Network to new heights, reaching a global audience that is increasingly hungry for captivating legal and true crime stories.”

Law&Crime’s founding team will remain in place with Abrams acting as CEO, Rachel Stockman as President, and Andrew Eisbrouch as COO & General Counsel.

As part of the acquisition, the company will also expand its production arm, Law&Crime Productions which is a creator of true crime content and programming with partners including Hulu, Netflix, HBO, A+E Networks, Discovery ID, Fox and many more. The studio’s latest HBO docu-series Unveiled was recently nominated for an Emmy.

Financial terms were not disclosed.