Netflix ISP Speed Index shows increased bitrate

Eight countries saw a 0.2 Mbps increase in September on the Netflix ISP Speed Index, a monthly update on which ISPs provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience.

After four months of normalised ISP speeds falling (which Netflix attributes to benefits from encoding efficiencies), September showed a slight increase in the average bitrate, with most ISPs remaining flat or showing 0.2 Mbps increases for the month.

Four countries and regions were in the top performance tier for September: Hong Kong, Norway, Singapore and Spain all registered an average speed of 3.4 Mbps.

Two ISPs in Kuwait dropped since August’s results. BOnline fell 0.2 Mbps to 2.4 Mbps and Zajil Telecom dropped 0.4 Mbps to 2.0 Mbps. PakistanTelecom and KK Network in Pakistan both dipped by 0.2 Mbps, falling to 2.2 and 1.8 Mbps, respectively. Distributel in Canada dropped 0.2 Mbps to 3.0 Mbps, and 2degrees in New Zealand dropped 0.2 Mbps to 2.8 Mbps.