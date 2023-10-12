ARD, ZDF co-op on recommendation

Germany’s pubcasters ARD and ZDF have rolled out their combined streaming service, which allows users to watch shows from both on one service. The new streamer provides access to shows with common search functionality across both libraries.

The service have now launched a combined ‘recommendation’ feature that includes shows across series, films, documentaries, culture and science from both ZDF and ARD, as well as their related brands Funk, Phoenix, Arte and 3Sat.

ARD said: “We want people to be able to use the digital offerings of public broadcasting in Germany as easily and conveniently as possible. We offer more information, culture, entertainment and knowledge [programming] than any other streaming provider and it has never been easier ‘to experience all of this’.”

The broadcasters also working on an expanded ‘common login’ for the service, including the possibility for users to create comprehensive watch lists from the entire pool of content.