Telia appoints Hofbauer as CEO

Telia Company, the Swedish multinational telco, has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Patrik Hofbauer as President and CEO, effective February 1st 2024. Hofbauer currently CEO of Svenska Spel, has extensive experience from previous leadership positions in telecommunications and media.

Telia Company’s Board initiated a search for a new CEO after the previously announced decision by Allison Kirkby, on July 31st, to leave the company.

Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Telia Company’s Chair of the Board, commented: “I am very happy to announce, and soon welcome, Patrik Hofbauer as Telia Company’s President and CEO. Patrik has a strong track record of transforming businesses that operate in complex environments, while building highly motivated teams that are focused on customer value creation and growth. Telia has shown good progress in its digital transformation and is continuing to execute on its strategy to deliver value for all of its stakeholders. The Board and I are convinced that Patrik is the right person to continue leading this work as President and CEO, together with Telia’s experienced executive management team and dedicated colleagues across the organisation.”

Hofbauer added: “I am honoured and excited to have been appointed as the next President and CEO of Telia Company and am very much looking forward to working with talented colleagues across the company. Telia plays an important role for its customers and the societies it serves and is uniquely positioned to continue driving digitalisation across its footprint and build on its network and technology leadership position. While I have most recently been working outside telecoms, I have followed recent industry developments with great interest, and I am ready to continue executing on Telia’s strategy and move forward with its digital transformation programme.”

Hofbauer was previously CEO of Telenor in Sweden (2014-2018), CEO of Telenor Broadcasting in Norway (2011-2014), CEO of Clear Channel in Sweden (2009-2010), CEO of Canal Digital in Sweden (2005-2009), and CEO of NEC Scandinavia (1999-2004).