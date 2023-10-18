France: ‘No suitable bid for Ligue 1 rights’

The French football Ligue 1 TV rights tender for 2024-2029, launched in September, has been declared unsuccessful. Professional league body LFP had set opening bids at €800 million per season for the domestic market.

“After having received several qualitative offerings for all the one to five lots, none of them has been attributed for auction,” LFP said in a press statement, adding that the commercial process will be ongoing. The TV rights will be negotiated by mutual agreement with each candidate, in a process that could take time.

Additionally, the Ligue 2 rights tender has been postponed. The bid for foreign rights is ongoing until November 2nd.

After the Mediapro fiasco three years ago, LFP had opted for a simplified process with two live match lots instead of seven.

French pay-TV company Canal+, which has aired Ligue 1 football since 1984 and had decided not to the tender, could revisit its position with the new schedule.

Besides regular players such as Amazon and beIN Sports, the new tender could attract newcomers such as Apple or DAZN.