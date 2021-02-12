France: beIN Sports takes Ligue 2 rights

February 12, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

beIN Sports France has agreed a deal with Canal+ for the domestic rights to Ligue 2 football in France until the end of the current season. 

beIN Sports already held a package of rights to Ligue 2 but now becomes the exclusive broadcaster of all Ligue 2 action in the country. The amount paid has not been disclosed, but the deal will come as a great relief to the league after their deal with Mediapro collapsed.

In a statement, beIN Sports said: “As a trusted and long-standing partner of French football – both domestically and internationally – beIN Sports is pleased to confirm we have reached an agreement with Canal+ to exclusively broadcast domestically in France all games of Ligue 2 for the remainder of the current 2020/21 season.”


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. France: Ligue 1 rights partial re-tender
  2. Canal+, beIN Sports in sublicensing deal for France
  3. Orange, beIN Sports offer French Ligue 1 in 4K
  4. beIN Sports suspends Ligue 1 and 2 payment
  5. France: Canal+ seeks beIN Sports exclusive

You must be logged in to post a comment Login