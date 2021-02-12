France: beIN Sports takes Ligue 2 rights

beIN Sports France has agreed a deal with Canal+ for the domestic rights to Ligue 2 football in France until the end of the current season.

beIN Sports already held a package of rights to Ligue 2 but now becomes the exclusive broadcaster of all Ligue 2 action in the country. The amount paid has not been disclosed, but the deal will come as a great relief to the league after their deal with Mediapro collapsed.

In a statement, beIN Sports said: “As a trusted and long-standing partner of French football – both domestically and internationally – beIN Sports is pleased to confirm we have reached an agreement with Canal+ to exclusively broadcast domestically in France all games of Ligue 2 for the remainder of the current 2020/21 season.”