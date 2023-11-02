Zegona favours Vodafone-MásMóvil merger

New Vodafone owner Zegona has suggested that MásMóvil resume the proposed integration between the pair – they were set to merge in 2021 and 2022 – if the merger with Orange ultimately fails, according to Expansión.

Zegona considers that a possible Vodafone-MásMóvil merger would be much easier since it would not need authorisation from the European authorities, given that all their operations would be based on Spain.

The UK company believes that the merger would save €450 million a year.

The Orange-MásMóvil merger is being studied by the European authorities who are likely to impose remedies on the operation in order to approve it. Other operators such as Digi are also interested in their assets.