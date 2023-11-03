Apple Q4 flat despite iPhone record

Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended September 30th 2023. The company posted quarterly revenue of $89.5 billion, down 1 per cent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.46, up 13 per cent year over year.



“Today Apple is pleased to report a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record in Services,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We now have our strongest lineup of products ever heading into the holiday season, including the iPhone 15 lineup and our first carbon neutral Apple Watch models, a major milestone in our efforts to make all Apple products carbon neutral by 2030.”



“Our active installed base of devices has again reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographic segments, thanks to the strength of our ecosystem and unparalleled customer loyalty,” added Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “During the September quarter, our business performance drove double digit EPS growth and we returned nearly $25 billion to our shareholders, while continuing to invest in our long-term growth plans.”



Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on November 16th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13th.