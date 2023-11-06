Spain: 3Cat OTT makes debut

The Spanish public TV group CCMA (Corporacion Catalana de Medios Audiovisuales) has launched new streaming platform 3Cat, claiming to be a Netflix-esque service – but free of charge and in Catalonian.



The service is aimed at a young audience, with programming based on series, entertainment programmes, documentaries, films, newscasts and children’s content with SX3 and youth channel EVA. Live transmissions and connections with TV3 and Catalunya Radio will be also available. Overall, the service has 280,000 hours of Catalonian content.



The aim is to become “a country platform” said Rosa Romá, president of 3Cat, adding: “This is a great opportunity to make ourselves a room in the media ecosystem and compete against the big platforms. We will be a big window of Catalonian content for both the citizenship and the audiovisual content producers”.



The platform has already reached content agreements with Filmin and Coordinadora de Colles Castelleres.



CCMA has invested over €11 million in the service developped by Mediapro.