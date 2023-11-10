United Group acquires Bulsatcom

Netherlands-based United Group, the telco and media operator across Southeast Europe, has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Bulsatcom, a DTH television provider in Bulgaria. The acquisition is part of United Group’s strategy to further expand and strengthen its market presence in the country, where it already owns the Vivacom telco which it acquired in 2020.

Victoriya Boklag, United Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The acquisition of Bulsatcom is another important milestone for United Group’s operations in Bulgaria, a key market for our growth strategy. We remain committed to offering Bulgarian consumers the best quality products and services and will continue our investment in infrastructure, content and technology.”

Nikolai Andreev, Vivacom Chief Executive Officer, added: “We know that Bulsatcom went through some difficult times and has been severely challenged in the current economic environment. But we are confident that this transaction is a great opportunity for this business to recover and accelerate its development. By joining the United Group family, Bulsatcom’s customers will receive access to a wide range of benefits including high-quality and innovative products spanning broadband, DTH and 5G technologies. Our investment in the market will drive improvements to current services and customer experience.”

Finacial terms were not disclosed. The closing of the transaction is subject to receipt of all applicable antitrust approvals.