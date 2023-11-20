Advanced Television

BT tests HAPS delivery for 5G

November 20, 2023

By Chris Forrester

BT is readying a High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS), the extremely high-flying aircraft for a test over its Adastral Park R&D facility in Suffolk, UK.

BT is partnering with Stratospheric Platforms (SPL) and is exploring integrating the HAPS technology with fixed terrestrial networks, and the option of a non-terrestrial 5G as alternative to serving ‘not spots’ where reception is difficult.

SPL is backed by Deutsche Telekom which holds a 38 per cent stake in the business. SPL’s Stratomast technology is key to the overall strategy and is installed into a Britten Norman aircraft following an agreement announced last week.

BT and SPL intend demonstrating the capabilities of the platform in a real-world environment.

Speaking at a ‘5G from HAPS’ session at Mobile World Live, SPL’s Commercial VP Neal Unitt-Jones said the BT link will lead to airborne deployments in 2024 ahead of the development of a commercial business case.

Unitt-Jones told delegates that the technology works well, commenting: “It is currently working very well from a tower pointing to the ground, but we want to release it from the ground, remove it from its umbilical, and put it on an aircraft.”

Related posts:

  1. Airbus flies high with Zephyr HAPS
  2. SoftBank happy with HAPS
  3. SoftBank wraps 5G test of HAPS over Rwanda
  4. Airbus delivers connectivity through HAPS
  5. Airbus sells Zephyr HAPS system to Space Compass

Categories: 5G, Articles

Tags: , ,