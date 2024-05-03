EITB launches Makusi for Basque children

Makusi, the new digital platform in Basque designed for children and younger audiences, created by EITB and developed by Mediapro, has gone live. Entertainment is the primary focus of this new digital community, where viewers can enjoy online experiences in a safe environment. Younger members of the family will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Basque language and culture.

The Makusi universe consists of two principal mainstays: the digital platform and the members’ club, both of which are available free of charge.

The Makusi platform offers a range of audiovisual content in Basque, classified and customised into different age groups, including cartoons, series, films, and a wealth of EITB’s own productions. Each content item will be accompanied by a fact sheet outlining the values each piece promotes in response to EITB’s public service nature and its role as an agent to promote social transformation.

Coinciding with the birth of the new platform, Makusi will premiere three of its own productions: Potx eta Lotx, Kalaxka and the Basque fiction Power Up, with a new episode of these shows being released every Friday. The only thing required to access content is to register.

Makusi is available on a wide range of devices: via the internet, on phones and tablets (from Google Play or the App Store) and via EITB’s hbbTV service (red button), and will soon be available on Smart TVs (Samsung and LG) and Chromecast.