BBC responds to NAO report

The BBC’s Across the UK (ATUK) strategy, published in March 2021, sets out the BBC’s mission to deliver for the whole of the UK. As part of the biggest transformation in decades, the pioneering programme delivers a blueprint for moving investment, programming and decision-making across the UK to get closer to audiences, support the country’s diverse creative sectors, and develop and nurture new talent.

Responding to the NAO review of the BBC’s implementation, Rhodri Talfan Davies, Director of Nations and Executive Sponsor of Across the UK, says:

“The BBC’s Across the UK plan is our commitment to root the BBC right across the UK. We welcome the NAO’s report and its conclusion that we have achieved good progress.”

“We’ve already moved significant spending and decision making beyond London, bringing the BBC closer to our audiences. Our plans are creating jobs and investment across the nations and regions, generating an additional economic benefit and developing and nurturing new talent.”

“Our plans are deliberately ambitious. We are making good progress in many areas and we are confident about meeting our targets. We are grateful to the NAO and recognise the challenges they highlight – we are alive to them and determined to keep up the momentum needed to deliver.”

The BBC says it is proud to be investing in the UK’s regional media and creative economies, especially at a time when a number of other major players are cutting back and when the BBC faces huge financial challenges as a result of a two-year freeze in the licence fee, with a 30 per cent real-terms fall in income over ten years from 2010. The NAO has recognised that the BBC took an informed approach, making certain that it targeted interventions in areas of the UK where it could make the most impact.

From the outset, the BBC committed that between 2021/22 and 2027/28 the BBC would spend an extra £700m cumulatively across the UK. As at October 2023, over £150m of expenditure has already been transferred outside London, and 58 per cent of BBC network television spend is now invested outside the capital each year. That’s up 15 per cent in the two years since the Corporation launched the strategy and means we are well ahead of schedule in meeting its goal to invest at least 60 per cent of network TV expenditure by the end of the Charter period.

“We met our overall programme phase one target for transferring expenditure outside London in June 2023,” it says. “We are building on our progress in audio, recognising specific plans have evolved in the context of other organisational priorities. We are focused and confident of delivering our target of 50 per cent of audio production expenditure outside London by March 2028.”

Any major programme of change will always have challenges, but the BBC is fundamentally on track to deliver the benefits of its ATUK strategy. To date, a number of significant decisions and announcements have been made, and it will be announcing further developments very soon:

110 new and returning drama and comedy programmes have been commissioned, reflecting communities outside London and ensuring an authentic, diverse portrayal of the UK

Production moves have been announced including Morning Live to Manchester, Silent Witness to the West Midlands and MasterChef to Birmingham. The BBC also re-commissioned Waterloo Road which is set and filmed in Greater Manchester as one of two long-running drama targets

News teams are now based across the UK, with moves to English Regions (notably to Birmingham and Salford), Wales and Scotland and over 200 roles relocated to date, meaning that 50 per cent of the News story teams are now based outside London – including Newsbeat to Birmingham; World Service Business team to Salford; Climate & Science team to Cardiff; Technology to Glasgow; and Learning & Identity Unit to Leeds

BBC Radio has already relocated a number of network programmes to Cardiff, Salford, Birmingham, Glasgow and Belfast – including some weekday shows on Radio 1, 1Xtra and Radio 2. Network Radio has also committed to big live events moving across the UK, including Radio 2 in the Park from Leicester earlier this year

Signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) are in place in both the West Midlands and North East, setting out how to better serve local audiences and creative economies; and we have currently met or exceeding all our MOU commitments in the Midlands and North East, and exceeded the volume of commissions planned for the first two years for the latter

By the end of phase 1 we delivered almost 300 full-time roles outside London

The BBC now has over 600 in-house apprentices, with approximately 60 per cent outside London.

In response to the NAO’s specific recommendations: