Terran Orbital sues CTO over coup attempt

A few weeks ago Terran Orbital was facing calls to fire the CEO and replace members of its Board of Directors. Terran is now suing former CTO Austin Williams and alleging his involvement in the attempted coup.

Terran’s lawsuit, made on November 13th and a year after Williams left the company, alleges that Williams failed to provide advance notice of his termination required under his employment agreement. It also cites allegations of conduct against the company’s best interests, breaches of fiduciary duties and that he acted with oppression, fraud and malice.

Williams was a co-founder of Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems which was bought by Terran Orbital in 2014.

The writ also lists other unnamed individuals (all listed as John Does) which Terran says will be updated with real names “when the true identities of any DOES are ascertained”.

The background to the case saw investors in Terran Orbital call on October 12th for the replacement of CEO Marc Bell.

Williams, via his lawyer, has reportedly said that Terran Orbital’s lawsuit has no merit.