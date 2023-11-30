Data: Global Internet access grows 3% in 2023

At the end of last year 64 per cent of the world’s population, 5.4 billion people, had access to the Internet according to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). That number has grown to 67 per cent this in 2023. But the ITU also says there are huge regional disparities in addition to the obvious differences between urban and rural areas.

In Africa, for example, 67 per cent of the population remains unconnected.

The 2023 growth represents an increase of 45 per cent since 2018, with 1.7 billion people estimated to have come online during that period. However, this leaves 2.6 billion people still offline.

The ITU data shows the following (percentage of individuals using the Internet):

World: 67.4 per cent

Africa: 37.1 per cent

Americas: 86.9 per cent

Arab States: 68.9 per cent

APAC: 65.9 per cent

CIS: 89.1 per cent

Europe: 90.5 per cent