Report: HEVC poised for significant growth

HEVC is a codec of choice in the streaming industry, according to a report commissioned by InterDigital, a mobile and video technology research and development company, and written by market research firm Futuresource.

The report, Spotlight on HEVC: The Codec of Choice for the Video Streaming Industry, looks at HEVC’s development, how it enables higher quality video for subscribers, examines HEVC’s increased usage among the streaming giants, and looks at what’s next for codecs in the rapidly evolving delivery of video content. The lower storage requirements and gains in bandwidth efficiency mean that HEVC is closely associated with the delivery of HD and UHD streaming video.

According to the report, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, Disney, NBC, Paramount and Warner Bros all utilise HEVC for content delivery. With 2023 likely to see a notable transition point when the number of UHD streaming subscriptions overtakes standard HD, consumer demand is leading the market to adopt more advanced codecs to support higher quality content. And, with the addressable market for HEVC-supported devices expected to expand to 10 billion by 2030, usage of HEVC is poised for significant growth.

“The greater efficiency of HEVC, compared with its predecessor AVC, means that it offers multiple benefits across the video ecosystem,” said Rajesh Pankaj, CTO, InterDigital. “HEVC offers enhanced quality for consumers while not increasing data and bandwidth requirements, helping to speed up the transfer of video and optimising cloud storage costs for streaming service providers.”

“HEVC’s support of higher quality video, particularly 4K, means that it is an excellent choice for the streaming video industry to satisfy consumers’ demand for more content,” added Lionel Oisel, VP and Head of Video Labs, InterDigital.