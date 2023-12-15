France: 61% paid for entertainment or sport content in 2023

In 2023, 61 per cent of the French consumers – some 27.5 million individuals – paid to watch a sport or entertainment content online, spending an average of €38 per month.

According to its barometer of non-linear OTT cultural and sport content, French TV regulator Arcom states that available access to OTT content increased by 300,000 persons this year compared to 2022, now reaching 87 per cent of broadband users and 45 million individuals.

Films and TV series remain the top two types of content people pay for and/or subscribe to. Paid subscriptions have been signed-up to by 66 per cent of broadband users, with 53 per cent going to SVoD services.

Additionally, Arcom observes that pirate streaming has stabilised in the country, but illicit services are still used by 24 per cent of broadband users, especially young adults.

Streaming and direct downloads are the favoured modes used for illicit viewing, ahead of social networks and peer-to-peer.