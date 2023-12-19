Vice Media appoints Lang as Exec Chairman

Vice Media has appointed Michael Lang as its new Executive Chairman.

Lang is a former CEO of Miramax, and he was also part of the team that launched US streaming service Hulu, serving as a founding board member. Other credits on his CV include roles at The Walt Disney Company, Fox, Discovery and Universal Music. He was most recently CEO of Pixel United, a mobile games business.

In an internal memo to staff, CEO Bruce Dixon said that Lang will “continue the critical restructuring work” and help the “long-term goal of positioning Vice Media for financial stability and future growth”, reports Deadline.

Vice Media Group was acquired out of bankruptcy by a group of its former lenders in June in a deal valued at $350 million.