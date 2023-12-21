France: €345m invested in local streaming content in 2022

Streaming platforms Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video injected €345 million into French content, out of a total amount of €1.6 billion invested by the whole ecosystem, including local broadcasters and service editors, in 2022. Netflix was the major contributor according to regulatory body Arcom.

The breakdown shows that around €1.2 billion went on TV production, including 25 per cent from the platforms, and €415 million to the movie industry.

In 2021, the US platforms contribution reached €186 million in a global market of €1.4 billion, 80 per cent of which is financed by local TV broadcasters.

Arcom reports the streamers’ contributions to French TV and movie production have increased since July 2021 following the transposition of the AVMS European directive to finance local shows at the same level of local broadcasters. They now have to dedicate between 20 and 25 per cent of their turnover in France to local content.

The 2022 round-up also includes a €58 million payment from players non-submitted to obligations such as AND, Prime Video’s pay-per-view service, Apple, Canal VoD, Mediawan, Paramount and Orange VoD.

The figures for 2023 will be different as two new foreign streamers will be taken into account, Sony’s Crunchyroll and Apple TV+.