Netflix raises investment in French content

Netflix has signed its first direct deal with French creative and production organisations, TV regulator Arcom and producers have announced.

After the deal Prime Video concluded in December 2022 with the same organisations, Netflix has now has agreed new financial terms with producers associations, Uspa, Spi, AnimFranve and Satev, with distributors representative Sedpa, and with authors organisation SACD and Scam. This signature complements the initial convention signed up in December 2021 with Arcom, formerly CSA.

With a four year initial period, the new agreement stipulates that Netflix audiovisual obligations (16 per cent of its net revenues in France + 4 per cent for cinema) be fully spent, from this year, on the creation of long-shelf works like animation, drama, documentary, live shows, and music videos. Instead of 100 per cent, the convention previously signed with Arcom had fixed a rate of 95 per cent.

The investment into French speaking productions will thus be strengthened, up from 75 per cent to 85 per cent for the first year and from 66 per cent to 68 per cent for the second.

Disney+ remains the last streaming platform in the country yet to sign the agreement.