Indra eyes Hispasat

January 3, 2024

By Chris Forrester

Spanish defence contractor Indra is reportedly looking to buy Madrid-based satellite operator Hispasat.

The report, from Spanish business newspaper Cinco Dias, says that Indra is looking to dispose of €800 million-worth of assets in order to free up cash to make the bid.

Hispasat is majority-owned by Spanish power generator Red Electra which holds an 89.7 per cent stake which it paid €949 million for in 2019.

Hispasat also has a common shareholder with Indra with Spain’s state-owned Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI).

Indra is already involved in space-related activity, mostly military, and makes sat-coms terminals.

