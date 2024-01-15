Dish cuts 157 staff

Having already announced in November 2023 that 499 staff would be let go, newly merged EchoStar is laying off another 157 workers. The staff will be paid until March, said a company announcement.

Dish Network and EchoStar, both based in suburbs of Denver, Colorado, merged on December 31st 2023. The news was filed to local regulators under the WARN (Worker Readjustment and Retraining Notification Act) rules which apply in Colorado.

Those affected include 80 ‘Wireless Senior Reps’ and 25 ‘Intermediate Customer Service and Tech Reps’.

Dish Network, prior to the merger, had suffered losses and in Q3 reported losses of $139 million amidst falling revenues (down from $4.1 billion in 2022 to $3.7 billion).

The merged businesses employ around 14,000 staff.