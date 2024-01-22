Sky’s van Rooyen stepping down

Stephen van Rooyen, Sky UK and Ireland CEO and Group CCO, has announced that he will leave his role at the end of February. Effective immediately, Sky’s UK and Ireland business will report to group CEO Dana Strong.

Van Rooyen commented: “I have taken the decision that now is the right time for me to leave Sky. The business today has everything it needs to compete to win. We have strong leadership, led by Dana, a world-class team, and a fantastic plan. I would like to thank every one of my colleagues for the support I’ve received and the commitment they make to Sky. It has been a real privilege, and I will always be Sky’s biggest supporter.”

Van Rooyen has been with Sky for 18 years, and was appointed UK and Ireland CEO in 2016.

“I would like to thank Stephen for his very significant contribution to Sky over the past 18 years,” added Strong. “He has played an instrumental role in developing and building our brand, developing and launching our products, taking our UK business into new markets, leading our people and ensuring our customers are at the heart of everything we do.”