Nilesat 2023 revenues recover

Cairo-based Nilesat has reported net profits (after tax) valued at $43.75 million (€40.4m) in 2023, higher by 12.29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) than $38.96 million.

Revenues amounted to EGP 101.82 million last year, up 1.97 per cent from EGP 99.85 million in 2022, according to the financial results.

Nilesat’s earnings per share (EPS) reached $1.03 in the January-December 2023 period, an annual growth of 11.96 percent from $0.92.

Its Q4 2023 revenue was flat at $25.35 million (Q3 was $25.61) while the fourth quarter’s profit was $14.78 million (Q3 was $16.18 million).