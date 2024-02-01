Advanced Television

Zee, Sony latest moves

February 1, 2024

By Chris Forrester

India’s National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has been closely involved in the Zee Entertainment and Sony merger negotiations, has accepted a Petition from a shareholder in Zee which calls for the merger to go ahead.

The Petition from Mad Men Film Ventures, a shareholder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), directing Sony Pictures Network India, now known as Culver Max, to file a reply within three weeks.

The Petition calls for Sony/Culver Max to implement the merger on the terms which were approved by the NCLT back in August last year.

The NCLT has set March 12th as the date for a hearing, although there’s no obligation for Sony to reverse its decision to abandon the merger.

A batch of emails has also emerged and Reuters is reporting that there were 20 assorted compliance issues still to be resolved. There was also a problem with assets held by Zee in Russia, which Zee had not disposed of. This was a major “absolutely critical” concern for Sony India’s US masters.

