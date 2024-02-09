BBC collaborates to expand Blocks programming

BBC Children’s and Education has announced a collaboration with Alphablocks and Blue Zoo Animation Studio creating a new range of educational entertainment for CBeebies viewers. The agreement will deliver new episodes of flagship Blocks brand programming over a five-year period, extending the presence of Alphablocks, Numberblocks and bringing a brand new Blocks series to market – starting with season two of Colourblocks on February 12th.

The agreement secures the delivery of fresh episodes of the beloved shows to CBeebies until 2027, ensuring that families can continue to rely on entertaining and educational content for years to come. The Blocks brands are used in over 90 per cent of primary schools, which has resulted in the UK curriculum changing to adapt to the new skills of Blocks-literate children.

Kate Morton, Senior Head of Children’s Commissioning for CBeebies, commented: “Engaging and entertaining educational animation is the heart of CBeebies that keeps audiences coming back for more. This is the biggest content agreement of its kind, bucking the trend to support the UK animation industry by investing in high-quality, home-grown content that pre-schoolers love.”

Oli Hyatt MBE, Co-founder of Blue Zoo Animation Studio, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with the BBC and to continue to work creatively with Commissioning Executive Joel Wilenius to expand the Blocks brand programming on CBeebies. Our mission has always been to create content that not only entertains but also educates and inspires young minds. We look forward to expanding our digital and consumer product offerings, which we hope will help work towards this wider goal. As a B Corp-certified studio, it is our intention to make the world a better place through high-quality animation. This partnership allows us to continue delivering on that mission and reach an even wider audience of children and families.”

Joe Elliot, Creator of Alphablocks and Numberblocks, added: “We are excited to see our flagship Blocks programmes continue to evolve and deliver ever greater educational impact. We are hugely excited to enter the next chapter of the Blocks Universe story and we can’t wait for our young learners to meet some brand new characters soon as well.Blue Zoo Animation Studio, Alphablocks and BBC are committed to making this partnership a resounding success and a source of joy and learning for children across the nation.”