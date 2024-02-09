Intelsat invests in hiSky

hiSky, which provides advanced satellite communication solutions, has signed an investment and strategic collaboration agreement with Intelsat. The investment marks a transformative development in the delivery of reliable, high-throughput satellite connectivity.

Intelsat’s investment in hiSky underscores hiSky’s technological prowess and market potential and places Intelsat as shareholders in the Israel-based company, joining Singapore-based ST Engineering’s Corporate Venture Capital, UAE-based SDF (Strategic Development Fund) owned by EDGE Group PJSC, and other current hiSky shareholders. The size of the investment was not revealed.

One of the key outcomes of this collaboration is the unveiling of a holistic solution to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) needs. Leveraging Intelsat’s extensive global coverage and hiSky’s advanced IoT technology, the companies are set to move forward with hiSky’s HUB virtualisation on Intelsat’s platforms.

The partnership between Intelsat and hiSky will offe solutions that cater to diverse industries such as land mobility, maritime, enterprise and government. The investment from Intelsat will empower hiSky to accelerate the development of its technologies.

Bruno Fromont, Intelsat CTO, has been appointed an observer to the hiSky Board of Directors. This move is aimed at fostering collaboration and synergy between the two companies, bringing a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the leadership team.

“Our collaboration and strategic investment signify a significant milestone in advancing mobility terminal development and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) services globally,” said Fromont. “By combining Intelsat’s extensive global coverage with hiSky’s cutting-edge IoT technology, we are poised to revolutionise the landscape of satellite communication solutions.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Intelsat, a leader synonymous with excellence in satellite communications,” said Shahar Kravitz, CEO and co-founder at hiSky. “This strategic investment propels hiSky into an exciting phase of growth, allowing us to bring our transformative satellite solutions to a broader audience and address the increasing demand for seamless and reliable connectivity.”