UKTV orders more Secrets of the London Underground

UKTV has commissioned a fourth season of Secrets of the London Underground (10×60′) from for its factual channel Yesterday and free streaming service UKTV Play, set to air later this year.

Secrets of the London Underground has gained a loyal audience on Yesterday, reaching over 10.1m individuals across all series to date, and is among the top performing Yesterday titles on UKTV Play.

The new season is filming now, reuniting rail historian Tim Dunn and Siddy Holloway from London Transport Museum, as they unearth more secrets about the Tube’s rich history. Chris Nix, Assistant Director at London Transport Museum, will also be acting as Historical Consultant to share the stories that were unveiled from the museum’s archives.

Secrets of the London Underground S4 has been commissioned for UKTV by head of factual and factual entertainment Helen Nightingale, and ordered by Gerald Casey, channel director for Yesterday, and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning. The series is produced by Brown Bob and the executive producer is Rob Dersley.

Nightingale said: “It’s great to work with Brown Bob again, and Tim and Siddy are the perfect guides to take us underground, behind closed doors and into forgotten rail tunnels.”

Casey said: “Yesterday’s viewers have taken to Tim and Siddy’s passion and knowledge about the London Underground’s hidden past. It’s great to bring them another series, packed of course with curious facts.”

Jacqueline Hewer, CCO of Brown Bob, commented: “The more you look, the more secrets there are to discover about the London Underground. This series promises a whole new raft of thrilling ‘Did you know…?’ moments for Yesterday viewers.”

Elizabeth McKay, Director of London Transport Museum, added: “We are thrilled to be working with UKTV again to share the stories and treasures from our museum archives with the public. There are still so many secret locations to explore on the Underground network, and we can’t wait to take viewers behind the scenes to reveal even more of its fascinating history.”

All previous seasons of Secrets of the London Underground are currently available to stream for free on UKTV Play.

UKTV has announced its intention to launch U this summer – a new Masterbrand that will unite its family of free-to-air channels.