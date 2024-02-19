Ofcom opens latest impartiality probe into GB News

Media regulator Ofcom has launched an investigation into People’s Forum: The Prime Minister on GB News under its due impartiality rules.

In a press statement, Ofcom said: “We have received around 500 complaints about the programme which aired on GB News on 12 February 2024.”

“We are investigating under Rules 5.11 and 5.12 of the Broadcasting Code which provide additional due impartiality requirements for programmes dealing with matters of major political controversy and major matters relating to current public policy. Specifically, Rules 5.11 and 5.12 require that an appropriately wide range of significant views must be included and given due weight in such programmes, or in clearly linked and timely programmes,” Ofcom added.

This is just the latest of many Ofcom probes in to GB News content. An episode The Live Desk broke impartiality rules last year, whilst a programme fronted by Martin Daubney was also found in breach of breaking the same rules. Other impartiality probes can be viewed here and here.