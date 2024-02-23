The Saudi Cup secures international coverage

The Saudi Cup 2024 – the world’s most valuable horse race – will be shown live by over 30 broadcasters with a reach that targets all corners of the globe for the $20 million contest.

Now entering its fifth year, the Group 1 Saudi Cup is established as one of horse racing’s premium international events. This is reflected by the growing list of major linear and OTT broadcasters who will access an array of media packages.

The IMG-produced World Feed will be presented by Nick Luck and Michelle Yu and document the full February 24th card, with six Group races and a $33.5million total prize pot. The event will conclude with a 60-minute ‘Golden Hour’ programme that focuses on the cultural and sporting elements of the Saudi Cup.

The 2024 Saudi Cup has attracted a stellar line up with 14 international contenders representing America, Japan, UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Last year’s Breeders’ Cup hero, White Abarrio, leads the field for the five US contenders. Drawn on the rail for the G1 $20 million contest trainer Rich Dutrow is confident that the early 3/1 favourite is ready to have fun.

The 2024 Saudi Cup audience comprises of over 30 international broadcasters with the headlining agreements as follows:

Fox Sports maintain their commitment to international racing by showcasing the Golden Hour with the full undercard also available to American fans on Fanduel TV.

Saudi Sports Channels (SSC) return as the host broadcaster and will televise Friday and Saturday’s action throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Racing TV and Virgin Media lead the field of 11 European broadcasters with the former screening the Friday and Saturday racedays supported by an extensive marketing campaign.

The Saudi Cup will enjoy comprehensive airtime across Latin America courtesy of ESPN, with the broadcast being leveraged on their linear channels in 50 territories as well as being accessible pan-regionally on their digital platform Star+.

Sony Pictures Networks have retained their broadcast agreement which provides the Saudi Cup with a 700 million reach across India and the wider subcontinent.

SuperSport will broadcast the entire Saturday racecard as well as the International Jockey’s Challenge on Friday, in support of South African female jockey Rachel Venniker.

Dubai Racing Channel will broadcast both days of the Saudi Cup, with dual language programming in the UK and Arabic.

TransVision will sho wcase the event in Indonesia for the first time as they commit to the Crown Jewels Racing package to bring the event to new audiences.

The full list of Saudi Cup broadcasters include:

North and South America, plus the Caribbean: Fox Sports (US), FanDuel TV (US), SportsMax (Caribbean), ESPN (Caribbean and Latin America) and Star+ (Latin America)

Europe: Racing TV (UK), Virgin Media (Ireland), RAI (Italy), Polsat (Poland), Equidia (France), Viaplay (Netherlands and Scandinavia), Silknet (Georgia), TV3 (Denmark), CYTA (Cyprus) and WeDoTV (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), VSports+ (Norway)

Asia Pacific: Green Channel (Japan), Wasu.TV (China), Sony Pictures Networks (India), NTV (Mongolia), TransVision (Indonesia), Sky Channel (Australia) and Entain (Australia and New Zealand)

Africa and MENA: DMI (Dubai), Saudi Sports Channel (KSA) and SuperSport (South Africa)

Global, News and Highlight outlets: Sport24, SNTV and Reuters.

Chris Bevan, Chief Commercial Officer for the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted that the Saudi Cup has become firmly established as a major international race weekend. Both the volume and quality of our international broadcaster partnerships reflects our rising profile on the world stage. HBA Media play a pivotal role in the global awareness of the Saudi Cup and together we aim provide sporting fans with an exciting and entertaining product.”

Frank Sale, Managing Director of HBA Media, added: “The Saudi Cup racecard has attracted a stellar line-up from all around the world. This is mirrored in broadcast with over 30 international outlets and major sports networks showcasing the competitive card across some 170 territories. It is a privilege to work in partnership with the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia and to witness firsthand the growth and passion for horse racing within the region. Our long-term association with the Saudi Cup (since inception) enables HBA Media to achieve the best commercial returns for the federation and we look forward to assisting with this sporting spectacle moving forward.”