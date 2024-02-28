Reliance, Disney agree $8.5bn India JV

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is to control a joint venture with The Walt Disney Company that will combine the businesses of RIL’s Viacom18 and Disney’s Star India. RIL has agreed to invest $1.3 billion into the joint venture (JV) for its growth strategy.

The transaction values the JV $8.5 billion. Post completion the JV will be controlled by RIL with 63 per cent, with Disney holding 37 per cent. Disney may also contribute certain additional media assets to the JV, subject to regulatory and third-party approvals.

The partners say the JV will be one of the leading TV and digital streaming platforms for entertainment and sports content in India, bringing together iconic media assets across entertainment (e.g., Colors, StarPlus, StarGOLD) and sports (e.g., Star Sports and Sports18) including access to highly anticipated events across television and digital platforms through JioCinema and Hotstar. The JV will have over 750 million viewers across India and will also cater to the Indian diaspora across the world.

The JV will seek to lead the digital transformation of the media and entertainment industry in India and offer consumers high-quality and comprehensive content offerings anytime and anywhere. The combination of the media expertise, cutting-edge technology and diverse content libraries of Viacom18 and Star India will allow the JV to offer more appealing domestic and global entertainment content and sports livestreaming services, while delivering an innovative and convenient digital entertainment experience at affordable prices. With the addition of Disney’s acclaimed films and shows to Viacom18’s renowned productions and sports offerings, the JV will offer a compelling, accessible and novel digital-focused entertainment experience to people in India and the Indian diaspora globally.

The JV will also be granted exclusive rights to distribute Disney films and productions in India, with a licence to more than 30,000 Disney content assets, providing a full suite of entertainment options for the Indian consumer.

“This is a landmark agreement that heralds a new era in the Indian entertainment industry,” declared Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries. “We have always respected Disney as the best media group globally and are very excited at forming this strategic joint venture that will help us pool our extensive resources, creative prowess, and market insights to deliver unparalleled content at affordable prices to audiences across the nation. We welcome Disney as a key partner of Reliance group.”

“India is the world’s most populous market, and we are excited for the opportunities that this joint venture will provide to create long-term value for the company,” added Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “Reliance has a deep understanding of the Indian market and consumer, and together we will create one of the country’s leading media companies, allowing us to better serve consumers with a broad portfolio of digital services and entertainment and sports content.”

“We are privileged to be enhancing our relationship with Reliance to now also include Disney, a global leader in media and entertainment,” commented Shankar, Co-founder of Bodhi Tree Systems. “All of us are committed to delivering exceptional value to our audiences, advertisers, and partners. This joint venture is poised to shape the future of entertainment in India and accelerate the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of making Digital India a global exemplar.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory, shareholder and other customary approvals and is expected to be completed in the last quarter of Calendar Year 2024 or first quarter of Calendar Year 2025.