TKO “strong start” following WWE/UFC merger

TKO Group has announced financial results for its year ended December 31st 2023. The reported results presented in this earnings release cover the period from January 1st 2023 through December 31st 2023 for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and the period from September 12th 2023 through December 31st 2023 for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

“TKO is off to a strong start following record financial performance in 2023 at both UFC and WWE,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO of TKO. “We secured Anheuser-Busch as the official beer partner of UFC, delivered a transformative deal to bring WWE’s Raw to Netflix beginning in 2025, and expanded our international footprint in important growth markets. We have more conviction than ever in the combination of these businesses and TKO’s ability to drive topline growth and margin expansion, generate meaningful free cash flow, and deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders.”

Full Year revenue increased 47 per cent, or $534.9 million, to $1.7 billion. The increase reflected an increase of $152.1 million at UFC, to $1.3 billion, and the contribution of $382.8 million of revenue at WWE associated with the period from September 12th 2023 through December 31st 2023.

More to follow…