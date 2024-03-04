Ofcom: GB News show broke offence rules

An Ofcom investigation has concluded that an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on GB News broke broadcasting rules designed to protect viewers from offensive content.

Comments made during the programme by Laurence Fox targeting female political journalist, Ava Evans, prompted 8,867 complaints to Ofcom. Viewers expressed concerns that his remarks were sexist, misogynistic and offensive.

In line with the legal right to freedom of expression, broadcasters are free to include potentially offensive material in their programmes under Ofcom rules. But, in doing so, such content must be justified and put into sufficient context to ensure audiences are protected.

Ofcom launched an investigation to determine whether the programme, which aired on September 26th 2023, complied with Rule 2.3 of the Broadcasting Code.

Ofcomʼs broadcasting standards experts carefully analysed the content as well as formal representations from GB News and Dan Wootton, in line with its investigation procedures.

Ofcom found that Fox’s comments constituted a highly personal attack on Evans and were potentially highly offensive to viewers. They reduced her contribution to a broadcast discussion on mental health – in her professional capacity as a political journalist – to a judgment on whether she, or women like her who publicly expressed their political opinions, were sexually desirable to men.

As such, Ofcom considered that Fox’s comments were degrading and demeaning both to Evans and women generally and were clearly and unambiguously misogynistic.

In Ofcom’s view, Wootton’s reaction and limited challenge in response did not mitigate the potential for offence. Rather, they exacerbated it by contributing to the narrative in which a woman’s value was judged by her physical appearance.

Ofcom’s investigation revealed that Wootton’s and GB News’ account of why an apology was not read out differed. However, it did not consider it necessary to explore these differing accounts. In any event, no apology was made after the interview with Fox in the remainder of the two-hour programme – nor were any other editorial techniques used to address the potential for offence. Ofcom considered this indicated that GB News’ editorial control of this live programme had been inadequate.

In reaching its decision, Ofcom says it has taken careful account of broadcasters’ and audiences’ right to freedom of expression, and considered a range of relevant contextual factors.

Taking into particular account that Fox’s misogynistic comments were directed at an individual, went largely unchallenged by the presenter, and the absence of any apology in the programme itself, Ofcom does not consider that the significant potential for offence was justified by the context in this case. It has therefore found the programme in breach of Rule 2.3.

In light of the circumstances of this case, Ofcom says it has “significant concerns” about GB News’ editorial control of its live output. It is requiring GB News to provide further detailed information about its compliance practices in this area for Ofcom’s consideration, and requesting it attends a meeting at its offices to discuss this.